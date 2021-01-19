Avondale Estates hosts historic design guidelines information session

A community information session is planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20. Consultants from Lord Aeck Sargent will describe the evaluation criteria, share their recommendations, and answer questions for attendees. A video of the presentation will be posted on the City’s website the following day.

Interested parties may attend the Zoom session by using the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85428732326 or calling (audio only) 301.715.8592 Webinar ID: 854 2873 2326.