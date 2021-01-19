Avondale Estates hosts historic design guidelines information session

The Avondale Estates Board of Mayor and Commissioners adopted new Historic Preservation Guidelines contingent on an evaluation of the appropriate classification for what are now considered Tier 2 homes in the historic district, according to a press release.
A community information session is planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20. Consultants from Lord Aeck Sargent will describe the evaluation criteria, share their recommendations, and answer questions for attendees. A video of the presentation will be posted on the City’s website the following day.
Interested parties may attend the Zoom session by using the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85428732326 or calling (audio only) 301.715.8592 Webinar ID: 854 2873 2326.
The new guidelines stay true to the Secretary of Interior Standards as required in the City’s ordinance and provide historic property homeowners with more objective direction for home renovations. View these new guidelines, related documents, and videos on the City’s website at www.AvondaleEstates.org/guidelines.