Avondale Estates hosts drug take back event Saturday

Officers will be on hand to collect medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Improper disposal of medications can lead to abuse of these drugs or accidental exposures to children and pets. Flushing prescription medications into a toilet can contaminate groundwater along with streams and rivers.