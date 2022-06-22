ajc logo
Avondale Estates holding public hearings

More public hearings are planned for 5:30 p.m. June 29 and 6 p.m. June 30 about the possible increase of Avondale Estates' property tax rate. (Courtesy of Avondale Estates)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
12 minutes ago

Avondale Estates officials are planning two more public hearings on whether to increase the city’s property tax rate.

The city’s governing authority has tentatively adopted a 2022 millage rate that will require an increase in property taxes by 6.57%.

All citizens are invited to the public hearings on this matter to be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, Avondale Estates:

  • June 29 at 5:30 p.m.
  • June 30 at 6 p.m.

The tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 9.8 mills, an increase of 0.604 mills.

Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 9.196 mills.

The proposed annual tax increase for a residence with a fair market value of $400,000 is about $90.60.

For non-homestead property with a fair market value of $525,000, the proposed annual tax increase is an estimated $105.70.

The purpose of the hearings is to allow public input on the level of service desired by residents and businesses and the millage rate necessary to maintain those services, according to a city statement.

Over the past year, the regional Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell Consumer Price Index has increased by an average of 10.8 percent, so a similar increase in the dollar amount collected from property tax is likely necessary to maintain the same level of service to city residents and businesses in 2022, the city statement added.

For more information, visit AvondaleEstates.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=331.

