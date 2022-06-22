Avondale Estates holding public hearings

Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 9.196 mills.

The proposed annual tax increase for a residence with a fair market value of $400,000 is about $90.60.

For non-homestead property with a fair market value of $525,000, the proposed annual tax increase is an estimated $105.70.

The purpose of the hearings is to allow public input on the level of service desired by residents and businesses and the millage rate necessary to maintain those services, according to a city statement.

Over the past year, the regional Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell Consumer Price Index has increased by an average of 10.8 percent, so a similar increase in the dollar amount collected from property tax is likely necessary to maintain the same level of service to city residents and businesses in 2022, the city statement added.

For more information, visit AvondaleEstates.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=331.