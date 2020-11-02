Avondale Estates has advisory board openings

The DDA’s mission is to oversee the revitalization and redevelopment of the downtown development area and to develop and promote for the public good and general welfare trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities. The DDA is comprised of seven directors. Three directors must be city residents, and at least four directors shall be persons who, in the judgement of the governing body of the municipal corporation, either have or represent a party who has an economic interest in the redevelopment and revitalization of the downtown development area.

The open position is for someone with or who represents a party who has an economic interest in the redevelopment and revitalization of the downtown development area. The directors are appointed by the Board of Mayor and Commissioners and each serve four-year terms. The directors also serve as the Main Street Board.