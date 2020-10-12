Avondale Estates, Decatur battle for 2020 Census reporting dominance

The race to finish strong with the 2020 Census is heating up and getting more competitive. The City of Decatur has challenged Avondale Estates to a battle to see which city has the best participation rate. Less than 1% currently separates these two. As of last week, 75.9% of households in Avondale Estates have responded compared to 74.7% of Decatur households.

At stake are more than bragging rights.