Avondale Estates, Decatur battle for 2020 Census reporting dominance

The deadline to complete the 2020 Census has moved to Oct. 31 and two DeKalb County cities are battling it out for dominance in reporting, according to a press release. They don’t want their residents to be among the one in four who aren’t responding.
The race to finish strong with the 2020 Census is heating up and getting more competitive. The City of Decatur has challenged Avondale Estates to a battle to see which city has the best participation rate. Less than 1% currently separates these two. As of last week, 75.9% of households in Avondale Estates have responded compared to 74.7% of Decatur households.
At stake are more than bragging rights.
In this friendly competition, the mayors of both cities have made a wager. Yet the real stakes are the future for DeKalb County. The Census is used to allocate funding from federal agencies and nonprofits. Those dollars go directly into community programs for counties, cities and schools. Census results are also used to determine representation in the United States House of Representatives.
Residents should have gotten their letter and code in the mail. But even if you didn’t, it’s not too late. You can still complete your information at https://my2020census.gov/ or call 1-844-330-2020.