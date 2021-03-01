Avondale Estates asks residents what makes it ‘unique’

The city of Avondale Estates wants to hear from residents and stakeholders about what location, place, or feature makes Avondale Estates #UniquelyAE. Is it the Lake? The parks? Tudor Village? Your favorite place to celebrate? Or that spot where you and your neighbors gather while walking the dogs?
Respondents are asked to snap a photo of it (a selfie there is great too) and tag the city on Instagram @AvondaleEstates. Or if you would rather send it to us privately, text “Uniquely AE” to 404-528-2886 and follow the prompts. Responses and photos will be used in the Comprehensive Plan Update 2021.
The Comprehensive Plan is based on the following vision statement:
The City of Avondale Estates is a diverse and forward looking community engaged in shaping its own future. The people of Avondale Estates are working to capitalize on the qualities and values that have made it a successful community. To be a successful community, Avondale Estates will:
Protect and enhance the city’s historic character and small town atmosphere while facilitating smart growth and development;
Leverage the city’s unique identity and location in the region to strengthen existing businesses and drive new economic development;
Promote an active, healthy community with opportunities for recreation and the enjoyment of the outdoors; and
Maintain and expand the range of housing options in appropriate areas to accommodate a diverse population and workforce.