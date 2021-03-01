X

Avondale Estates asks residents what makes it ‘unique’

The city of Avondale Estates is seeking input on what makes it unique.
The city of Avondale Estates is seeking input on what makes it unique.

DeKalb County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The city of Avondale Estates wants to hear from residents and stakeholders about what location, place, or feature makes Avondale Estates #UniquelyAE. Is it the Lake? The parks? Tudor Village? Your favorite place to celebrate? Or that spot where you and your neighbors gather while walking the dogs?

Respondents are asked to snap a photo of it (a selfie there is great too) and tag the city on Instagram @AvondaleEstates. Or if you would rather send it to us privately, text “Uniquely AE” to 404-528-2886 and follow the prompts. Responses and photos will be used in the Comprehensive Plan Update 2021.

The Comprehensive Plan is based on the following vision statement:

The City of Avondale Estates is a diverse and forward looking community engaged in shaping its own future. The people of Avondale Estates are working to capitalize on the qualities and values that have made it a successful community. To be a successful community, Avondale Estates will:

Protect and enhance the city’s historic character and small town atmosphere while facilitating smart growth and development;

Leverage the city’s unique identity and location in the region to strengthen existing businesses and drive new economic development;

Promote an active, healthy community with opportunities for recreation and the enjoyment of the outdoors; and

Maintain and expand the range of housing options in appropriate areas to accommodate a diverse population and workforce.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.