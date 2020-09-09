Avondale Estates asks residents to help keep public works crews safe

City officials are asking residents to be diligent in doing their part:

All trash must be bagged and inside receptacles for pick up by 7:15 a.m. on scheduled pick up days.

Loose trash will not be collected and if it is on top of bagged trash, none of it will be collected. It is the resident’s responsibility to wash out the trashcans when needed.

Some items are not eligible for collection, including building debris, hazardous materials, or prohibited items such as vehicle tires, paint, etc.

Dogs and other pets must be inside the house or otherwise enclosed.

Gates and other enclosures between crews and the garbage must be unlocked. Inaccessible receptacles will remain uncollected.

Use appropriately labeled boxes when throwing away sharp items, including syringes, needles, broken glass, etc.

Ensure that yard waste only includes leaves and sticks that have been broken down to no more than three feet and things like bricks, large sticks, or pumpkins are not hidden in leaf piles.

Remember social distancing guidelines when greeting crews. While all want to say hello or even deliver special gifts (which are very much appreciated), the current health situation makes such interactions a higher risk. A wave, smile, or similar gesture goes a long way during this time.

To better manage requests and complaints, use the report form for Public Works services at www.avondaleestates.org/FormCenter/Service-Request-Forms-3.