Avondale Estates approves Town Green project

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
33 minutes ago

The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority recently approved the development contract for the Town Green Mixed-Use Project with ATG Partners.

“The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority could not be more excited to enter this agreement with Fabric,” said DDA Chair Dave Deiters.

“Fabric has taken the time to truly understand our needs and wants for this area; and they bring proven, high-quality development that is completely in line with our Downtown Master Plan and design/use guidelines. This development is exactly aligned with our strategic imperative of further activating our fabulous Town Green,” Deiters added.

“We are eager to take the next step toward realizing a new downtown for the city of Avondale Estates. We look forward to building upon the energy that the city has already created through its construction of the Town Green,” said Jerry Miller, principal of Fabric Developers.

ATG Partners is the development team of Fabric Developers, LLC and Healey Weatherholtz Properties.

Plans for tenants include full-service restaurants with outdoor dining overlooking the park, local retail, offices and event space.

The buildings will include public restroom facilities that will be open and available to the public during the normal business hours of the Town Green.

To learn more, visit AvondaleEstates.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=350.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
