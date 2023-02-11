Avondale Estates approves Town Green project

“The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority could not be more excited to enter this agreement with Fabric,” said DDA Chair Dave Deiters.

“Fabric has taken the time to truly understand our needs and wants for this area; and they bring proven, high-quality development that is completely in line with our Downtown Master Plan and design/use guidelines. This development is exactly aligned with our strategic imperative of further activating our fabulous Town Green,” Deiters added.