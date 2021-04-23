Avondale Elementary offers summer camp for kids to recharge at home

Campers find their own unique voice and discover sound waves in action through reverse engineering, then market their extraordinary inventions with friends as creative entrepreneurs.

PERSISTENCE

In this high-energy adventure, kids build and test a launching device to overcome challenges while exploring fun physics concepts like trajectory and velocity.

CREATIVITY

Kids experiment with circuits and energy to create a robotic, solar-powered cricket inspired by biomimicry, then use empathy and creative problem solving to build fun-filled custom habitats.

PROBLEM SOLVING

Children learn how to adapt as they design and prototype a nature-inspired morphing vehicle to submerge, soar or sprint in Super Road Rally.

