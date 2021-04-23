ajc logo
Avondale Elementary offers summer camp for kids to recharge at home

Avondale Elementary School will host a virtual summer camp with STEM-themed activities.
DeKalb County | 10 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Avondale Elementary School will host a summer camp that children can experience from the comfort of home, according to a press release.

Camp Invention: Recharge At-Home is for children entering grades K - 6. The price is $235 with program dates 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 7 through June 11.

Organizers offer a chance to fuel the imagination of future world-changers with an innovative and fun hands-on STEM experience delivered right to the child’s doorstep.

2021 Program Lineup:

CONFIDENCE

Campers find their own unique voice and discover sound waves in action through reverse engineering, then market their extraordinary inventions with friends as creative entrepreneurs.

PERSISTENCE

In this high-energy adventure, kids build and test a launching device to overcome challenges while exploring fun physics concepts like trajectory and velocity.

CREATIVITY

Kids experiment with circuits and energy to create a robotic, solar-powered cricket inspired by biomimicry, then use empathy and creative problem solving to build fun-filled custom habitats.

PROBLEM SOLVING

Children learn how to adapt as they design and prototype a nature-inspired morphing vehicle to submerge, soar or sprint in Super Road Rally.

Save $30 by registering by April 30 with code Recharge30.

Information: bit.ly/AvondaleCamp

