Avondale Elementary offers summer camp for kids to recharge at home

Avondale Elementary School will host a summer camp that children can experience from the comfort of home, according to a press release.
Camp Invention: Recharge At-Home is for children entering grades K - 6. The price is $235 with program dates 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 7 through June 11.
Organizers offer a chance to fuel the imagination of future world-changers with an innovative and fun hands-on STEM experience delivered right to the child’s doorstep.
2021 Program Lineup:
CONFIDENCE
Campers find their own unique voice and discover sound waves in action through reverse engineering, then market their extraordinary inventions with friends as creative entrepreneurs.
PERSISTENCE
In this high-energy adventure, kids build and test a launching device to overcome challenges while exploring fun physics concepts like trajectory and velocity.
CREATIVITY
Kids experiment with circuits and energy to create a robotic, solar-powered cricket inspired by biomimicry, then use empathy and creative problem solving to build fun-filled custom habitats.
PROBLEM SOLVING
Children learn how to adapt as they design and prototype a nature-inspired morphing vehicle to submerge, soar or sprint in Super Road Rally.
Save $30 by registering by April 30 with code Recharge30.
Information: bit.ly/AvondaleCamp