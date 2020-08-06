Arabia Alliance & Partners to host virtual triple hike challenge

The yellow daisies are native to the rock outcrops of the Southeastern United States, especially in the granite formations of the Georgia Piedmont region. The metro-Atlanta area has a high concentration of the daisies, which bloom on our massive granite mountains. While these rock outcrops seem barren, especially during the scorching summers, fall and winter see a profusion of wildflowers grow out of patches of thin soil called “solution pits.” The Daisy Days Triple Hike Challenge is an opportunity to celebrate the botanical bounty growing on the rock outcrops (also called “monadnocks”) as autumn begins. Participants will also receive a souvenir. Learn more about the event here.

Organizers ask participants to remember to take safety precautions as you hike to maintain your health and the health of others. That includes cleaning your hands regularly (either by washing or hand sanitizer), wearing a mask, and staying home if you feel sick.