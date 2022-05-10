$68M development to bring 200-plus affordable apartments to DeKalb

Dominium, a real estate developer based in Minnesota, purchased the land at 2170 Cook Road in the Candler-McAfee area of unincorporated DeKalb County last week, according to a news release. The company intends to build The Meridian, an affordable apartment complex with 217 units.

The details of the May 5 sale were not disclosed, but DeKalb property records show the 12-acre plot was appraised at $44,000. The land, which is located just north of I-20, is currently undeveloped woods.