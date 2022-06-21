5-way roundabout on Moreland designed to help freight traffic

The Metro South Community Improvement District (CID) announced plans for a five-way roundabout where Moreland Avenue meets Bailey Street in unincorporated DeKalb County. The corridor, which is home to multiple logistics and freight shipping facilities, has been identified as a problem area by the CID due to the increasing truck traffic.

“This project will correct numerous deficiencies on the corridor, such as the five-legged intersection, roadway flooding, a lack of sidewalks and lighting, and pavement widening,” the CID said in a recent public notice. CIDs are organizations that manage extra taxes levied by certain areas to improve local infrastructure.