Decatur nonprofit premieres disability advocacy film

Decatur-based nonprofit L’Arche Atlanta created in partnership with Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities a disability advocacy film that will premiere online this month, according to a press release.
“6,000 Waiting” tells the powerful stories of three Georgians with developmental disabilities whose lives are significantly impacted by the staggering lack and complexity of state Medicaid waiver funding. With persistence, courage, and self-determination, they fight to access the resources they desperately need to live life on their own terms.
A free screening of 6,000 Waiting premieres virtually 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. It’s accessible by registering beforehand.
Following the 30-minute film, attendees are invited to stay for a panel discussion with experts in the field of disability advocacy in the state of Georgia.
To watch the trailer, register for the free premiere, and discover advocacy opportunities: www.6000waiting.com