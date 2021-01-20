Decatur nonprofit premieres disability advocacy film

“6,000 Waiting” tells the powerful stories of three Georgians with developmental disabilities whose lives are significantly impacted by the staggering lack and complexity of state Medicaid waiver funding. With persistence, courage, and self-determination, they fight to access the resources they desperately need to live life on their own terms.

A free screening of 6,000 Waiting premieres virtually 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. It’s accessible by registering beforehand.