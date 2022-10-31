Dan Sushi fails another inspection in Duluth

Among other violations, raw seafood was thawing in standing water in the three-compartment sink and on a prep table. And raw chicken was washed in the sink designated for fruits and vegetables.

Multiple containers of food were stored directly on the floor throughout the facility.

Dan Sushi, 3360 Satellite Blvd., Duluth, will be re-inspected. The restaurant also failed a health inspection in January with a 32/U, then raised the score to a 91/A on the follow-up inspection.