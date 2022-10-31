Dan Sushi fails another inspection in Duluth

Dan Sushi in Duluth scored 59/U on a recent routine health inspection, its second failing score this year.
The restaurant had several second consecutive food code violations, including handwashing, food storage and unclean food contact surfaces.
For example, clean dishes still had debris and were stored on a rack directly over the trash can.
An employee was cutting and handling raw, ready-to-eat fish with bare hands. Another employee washed their gloves in the three-compartment sink.
Cold foods were stored incorrectly. For example, raw chicken and pork were directly on top of containers of ready-to-eat food. In addition, raw meats and ready-to-eat foods were mixed together in refrigeration.
Among other violations, raw seafood was thawing in standing water in the three-compartment sink and on a prep table. And raw chicken was washed in the sink designated for fruits and vegetables.
Multiple containers of food were stored directly on the floor throughout the facility.
Dan Sushi, 3360 Satellite Blvd., Duluth, will be re-inspected. The restaurant also failed a health inspection in January with a 32/U, then raised the score to a 91/A on the follow-up inspection.
