Cumming school gives recess a makeover

PTO Treasurer Nicole Hale heard the complaints from her second grader and kindergartener.

“My kids came home and said, ‘We were assigned to the blacktop today, and all we can do there is chalk,’” she said. “So we started talking about a way to use that area to benefit kids and teachers. We found ideas online, took some pictures, showed them to the kids and took some votes.”

The voting and brainstorm resulted in the school’s hiring Dawsonville muralist Andy Burt who came up sketches for a ways to add activity areas to the blacktop.

“We couldn’t paint over the parking lines, but other than that, it was all up to us,” said Hale. “We added two areas where they can play with balls, an alphabet snake, two hopscotches, an activity area for jumping hurdles and sprinting. It turned into an adventure area for the kids.”

Parents have donated balls, dice and toys to pair with the painted activities. Some of the 1,400 students have taken to timing each other on the obstacle courses, a painted series of jumps, twists and hops.

“Now kids can’t wait to be on the blacktop,” said Hale. “The PE teachers were excited, too. The kids have so many more areas to play, and it’s brought so much joy.”

The project banished the boring blacktop, said Pouff. “It has transformed these spaces into a place where kids can play, be active and spread out,” she said. “It’s completely transformed a parking lot into a recess area that’s functional and fun.”

It’s also returned recess to its former popular status, said Hershey. “We wanted to do something really creative to have a space they were excited about going to, not dreading.”

Information about Sawnee Elementary is online at forsyth.k12.ga.us/sawneeelementary.

