Critical food safety violations found at Cherokee Krystal

A Krystal in Cherokee County failed a routine health inspection with several critical violations that could cause foodborne illnesses.

The inspector said employees were not properly trained in food safety.

Among violations, pink and black mold accumulations were along the interior of the bulk ice machine.

Hot dogs and corn dogs were not reheated to safe temperatures after being in hot holding units. They were discarded.

Shredded cheese, sliced cheese and onions had no time documentation as a public health control. The food was discarded.

Employees were preparing food without wearing hair restraints. The food thermometer was not working.

Additionally, the door handle to the walk-in freezer was missing, and the freezer’s storage shelves were dirty with food debris.

Krystal, 6261 Highway 92, Acworth, scored 56/U, down from 81/B earlier this year. It will be re-inspected.