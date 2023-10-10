Critical food safety violations found at Cherokee Krystal

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
46 minutes ago
X

A Krystal in Cherokee County failed a routine health inspection with several critical violations that could cause foodborne illnesses.

The inspector said employees were not properly trained in food safety.

Among violations, pink and black mold accumulations were along the interior of the bulk ice machine.

Hot dogs and corn dogs were not reheated to safe temperatures after being in hot holding units. They were discarded.

Shredded cheese, sliced cheese and onions had no time documentation as a public health control. The food was discarded.

Employees were preparing food without wearing hair restraints. The food thermometer was not working.

Additionally, the door handle to the walk-in freezer was missing, and the freezer’s storage shelves were dirty with food debris.

Krystal, 6261 Highway 92, Acworth, scored 56/U, down from 81/B earlier this year. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Michael Harris II saves Braves: ‘It’s just one of those things you dream of’10h ago

GSP: Wrong-way driver caused fiery wreck that killed 3 in Carroll County
2h ago

Gwinnett rec board member resigns over ‘Promised Land’ project
2h ago

The Jolt: Athens DA targeted by oversight law to face election challenge
4h ago

The Jolt: Athens DA targeted by oversight law to face election challenge
4h ago

Credit: AP

What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
2h ago
The Latest
Cherokee County restaurant inspection scores
46m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
46m ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
46m ago
Featured

‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
20h ago
Atlanta Pride Festival: ‘Bring your full self’ this weekend
22h ago
Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is TODAY
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top