Critical food safety violations at Cocina Sofia

Nine critical violations led to a failing health score for Cocina Sofia No. 2 in Duluth.
Because violations posed a high risk to food safety, the restaurant was temporarily closed during the recent routine inspection for onsite training with the staff.
Employees were unaware of their responsibility to report foodborne illnesses, and there were no written procedures for cleaning up accidents and minimizing contamination.
Cocina Sofia No. 2, 3355 Steve Reynolds Blvd., scored 48/U, down from a 95/A earned in 2020.
Among other critical violations, an employee touched corn tortillas with bare hands, and another put on gloves without first washing their hands. In addition, the hand sink had no hot water, so an employee used the three-compartment dish sink.
Employees were also handling food while wearing jewelry on their wrists and without wearing hair restraints.
Rice and refried beans cooked the day before had not cooled to safe temperatures. They were in large plastic containers inside coolers. Raw eggs were on top of prepared sauces in a reach-in cooler, and unwashed produce was on top of tortillas.
Cocina Sofia will be re-inspected.
