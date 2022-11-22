ajc logo
X

Critical food safety violations at Cocina Sofia

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
20 minutes ago

Nine critical violations led to a failing health score for Cocina Sofia No. 2 in Duluth.

Because violations posed a high risk to food safety, the restaurant was temporarily closed during the recent routine inspection for onsite training with the staff.

Employees were unaware of their responsibility to report foodborne illnesses, and there were no written procedures for cleaning up accidents and minimizing contamination.

Cocina Sofia No. 2, 3355 Steve Reynolds Blvd., scored 48/U, down from a 95/A earned in 2020.

Among other critical violations, an employee touched corn tortillas with bare hands, and another put on gloves without first washing their hands. In addition, the hand sink had no hot water, so an employee used the three-compartment dish sink.

Employees were also handling food while wearing jewelry on their wrists and without wearing hair restraints.

Rice and refried beans cooked the day before had not cooled to safe temperatures. They were in large plastic containers inside coolers. Raw eggs were on top of prepared sauces in a reach-in cooler, and unwashed produce was on top of tortillas.

Cocina Sofia will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

A Georgia Senate runoff poll points to challenges for Walker, Warnock4h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Four-star QB Jakhari Williams commits to Georgia Tech’s 2024 class
2h ago

Credit: pro

Former DA was indicted after Ahmaud Arbery shooting. 14 months later, case remains paused
2h ago

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison in tax evasion case
11h ago

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison in tax evasion case
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart impressed with Brent Key’s handiwork at Georgia Tech
2h ago
The Latest
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
20m ago
Coweta County restaurant inspection scores
20m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
20m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
23h ago
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top