Crime Victims’ Memorial Service set for Sunday

For safety from Covid-19, the service will be held in the parking lot at First Baptist Church of Decatur: 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur where participants can attend and hear the service from the comfort of their car, or. bring chairs and sit outside.

This Service is specially designed to be a healing event for survivors of homicide victims. During the Service, the names of victims that have been turned in beforehand will be read and a candle lit in their memory. Memorial Walls of many of those murdered in Metro-Atlanta from 1991 to 2020 will be on display.