Crime Victims’ Memorial Service set for Sunday

The Crime Victims Advocacy Council invites the community to join them in honoring loved ones at the 31st Annual Crime Victims’ Memorial Service 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 18, according to a press release.
For safety from Covid-19, the service will be held in the parking lot at First Baptist Church of Decatur: 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur where participants can attend and hear the service from the comfort of their car, or. bring chairs and sit outside.
This Service is specially designed to be a healing event for survivors of homicide victims. During the Service, the names of victims that have been turned in beforehand will be read and a candle lit in their memory. Memorial Walls of many of those murdered in Metro-Atlanta from 1991 to 2020 will be on display.
Attendees are asked to bring any artistic expressions made in memory of loved ones to be displayed. In addition, anyone may bring a remembrance, such as a memento or picture of loved one(s), to be displayed with the Memorial Walls.
Before the service, from 3 to 4 p.m., there will be light refreshments served as motorists drive through the entrance to the church parking lot.
Law enforcement or criminal justice personnel will be there to answer questions from 3 to 4 p.m. Questions should be written on a piece of paper. Selected questions will be read and answered.
The viewing of the walls, artwork, and mementos will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. and the Memorial Service will be from 4 to 5 p.m.
To leave a loved one’s name for publication in the bulletin, contact CVAC at www.cvaconline.org.
Guests are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes before the service begins, and there will be people to direct cars.
Information: (770) 333-9254 or askcvac@cvaconline.org