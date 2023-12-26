Cow Wow Korean BBQ in Suwanee fails second routine inspection

Numerous foods in the prep coolers were at unsafe temperatures, including beef, tofu, eggs, sprouts, cheese and cheese corn and cooked cabbage. The items were either discarded or put into another cooler.

In the coolers, raw meats were over the ready-to-eat foods, like sauces and vegetables, risking cross-contamination.

The dishwasher had no sanitizer. An employee handled dirty dishes and then clean dishes without washing his hands.

Multiple employee phones were on the prep coolers.

Cow Pow Korean BBQ, 2850 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, will be re-inspected. The restaurant had a failing score of 63/U in April and brought it up to 96/A in May.