Covington Krystal fails two inspections in June

There were many violations, including a problem with the milkshake machine, which had a condenser leak. The milk base was submerged in water that had pooled from the leak. Some other milk bases had expired with a Feb. 28 discard date.

Among other violations, several containers of rehydrated onions did not cool down within the appropriate time frame. They were improperly stored in a tightly sealed deep container in the walk-in cooler. They were discarded.