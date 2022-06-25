ajc logo
X

Covington Krystal fails two inspections in June

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
9 minutes ago

A Krystal in Covington failed two consecutive health inspections this month. The second follow-up inspection was worse than the first one.

There were many violations, including a problem with the milkshake machine, which had a condenser leak. The milk base was submerged in water that had pooled from the leak. Some other milk bases had expired with a Feb. 28 discard date.

Among other violations, several containers of rehydrated onions did not cool down within the appropriate time frame. They were improperly stored in a tightly sealed deep container in the walk-in cooler. They were discarded.

Other food items, such as cheese and creamer, were above the safe temperature range and were discarded.

A bucket with sanitizer solution was on top of a reach-in freezer next to a container of doughnut glaze, and sanitizing wipes were on top of a food prep service counter.

Cases of food were stored directly under a leaky condenser from a walk-in freezer. The facility also needed cleaning. Food debris and grease had accumulated on the floors, in-between equipment and on the air vents.

Krystal, 3230 Highway 278, Covington, scored 46/U on the follow-up inspection, down from 61/U earlier this month. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Why Brian Kemp is key to the Trump grand jury probe
Prominent Atlanta lawyer will rep anyone prosecuted for abortions for free
16h ago
Freddie Freeman left Braves over business. His return is all love.
11h ago
'Total bloodbath': Witnesses describe Ethiopia ethnic attack
6h ago
'Total bloodbath': Witnesses describe Ethiopia ethnic attack
6h ago
Some firms expand health coverage after abortion ruling, others mum
3h ago
The Latest
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
9m ago
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
9m ago
Coweta County restaurant inspection scores
9m ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
17h ago
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
23h ago
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top