Costco opening in Paulding on March 11

The Dallas Costco will open on March 11 at 1715 Charles Hardy Parkway. (Courtesy of Costco Wholesale)
Local | 45 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

On March 11, Costco Wholesale will open a new location at 1715 Charles Hardy Parkway in Dallas.

The gas station is open now.

At the Dallas Costco, early sign-ups are happening onsite daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1715 Charles Hardy Parkway, Dallas, GA 30157, according to a Feb. 22 posting by Costco on Facebook.

For an annual fee of $120, new Executive Members, who also enroll in auto renewal, will receive a $20 Costco Shop Card.

New Gold Star and Business Members, who join and enroll in auto renewal, receive a $10 Costco Shop Card.

A Costco membership is $60 a year.

Each membership includes one free Household Card.

More details on membership can be found at facebook.com/Costco/photos/10159516400364947.

This Costco is one of 13 in Georgia.

Costco Wholesale has more than 100 million members globally.

Information: 404-806-4595, costco.com/warehouse-locations/dallas-ga-dallas-ga-1389.html, costco.com/membership-information.html. costco.com/jobs.html

