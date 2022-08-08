BreakingNews
Cox Enterprises acquires media startup Axios
Coolers not working at Corner Street Taco Bar

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
54 minutes ago

Two coolers at Corner Street Taco Bar in Woodstock were not keeping food cold enough, leading to a failing health score for the restaurant.

Air temperatures in the walk-in and reach-in coolers were above the minimum required for food safety, so the food was discarded, including cooked beef, prepared salsa, and dairy products such as cheese and milk.

The inspector said the coolers could not be used until they are repaired.

Among other violations, ice was contaminated inside a dirty portable cooler that had ants and other insects. In addition, several flies were in the kitchen area, and dead insects were on top of dry goods. Utensils were in dirty containers. And two hand sinks had no hot water.

Prepared foods in the walk-in cooler were not date-marked for disposal, and salsa was past its discard date.

Corner Street Taco Bar, 514 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock, scored 65/U on the routine inspection and will be re-inspected. The restaurant’s previous score was 90/A, earned in January.

Laura Berrios
