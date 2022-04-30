Cooler repaired, but food temps still too warm

The walk-in cooler at The Reserve Conyers Kitchen & Cocktails had just been repaired, but food items were still at unsafe temperatures during a recent routine health inspection.
Due to the risk of contamination, eggs, cheese, milk, heavy cream, butter, and prepared foods such as egg rolls with meat and Alfredo sauce were discarded.
Among other violations, the ice machine had a black substance inside the walls and ice chute. In addition, the dishwasher, which was not in use during the inspection, had no chlorine in its dispenser.
Frozen raw shrimp was in the vegetable sink for thawing. Since meats cannot thaw inside produce sinks, employees took the shrimp to the three-compartment sink and washed and sanitized the vegetable sink.
Multiple squeeze bottles and spice containers were not correctly labeled.
Documentation of employee health training was unavailable, but employees signed papers during the inspection saying they had onsite instruction.
The Reserve Conyers Kitchen & Cocktails, 1503 Highway 138, Conyers, passed the health inspection with a 70/C and will be re-inspected.
