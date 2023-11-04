Cooler malfunction hurts score at VN Pho

At VN Pho, 6363 Jonesboro Road, numerous foods in the walk-in and prep cooler were at unsafe temperatures. Beef stew, hot pot soup, noodle soup, shrimp, sausage and chicken, among other items, were discarded.

The inspector said the prep cooler’s air temperature was 50 degrees, and the unit needed repairs. Cold foods should be kept at 41 degrees or below.

The dishwasher was not sanitizing the dishes, and the machine needed repairs. Multiple lids and plastic containers were encrusted with debris but stored with clean utensils.

Among other violations, several foods in the bottom of the prep cooler were uncovered. Beef was thawing inside a bucket under the prep table. A container of shredded cabbage was in the hand sink.

VN Pho scored 64/U, down from 86/B. The restaurant also had a failing score in February. It will be re-inspected.