Cooler malfunction hurts score at VN Pho

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
38 minutes ago
X

Unsafe food temperatures caused a second failing routine health inspection for a Vietnamese restaurant in Morrow.

At VN Pho, 6363 Jonesboro Road, numerous foods in the walk-in and prep cooler were at unsafe temperatures. Beef stew, hot pot soup, noodle soup, shrimp, sausage and chicken, among other items, were discarded.

The inspector said the prep cooler’s air temperature was 50 degrees, and the unit needed repairs. Cold foods should be kept at 41 degrees or below.

The dishwasher was not sanitizing the dishes, and the machine needed repairs. Multiple lids and plastic containers were encrusted with debris but stored with clean utensils.

Among other violations, several foods in the bottom of the prep cooler were uncovered. Beef was thawing inside a bucket under the prep table. A container of shredded cabbage was in the hand sink.

VN Pho scored 64/U, down from 86/B. The restaurant also had a failing score in February. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans10h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Palestinians report Israeli airstrikes including in southern Gaza
28m ago

Credit: contributed

Fulton school district puts learning on wheels
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 12 high school football scoreboard, state playoff brackets
10h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 12 high school football scoreboard, state playoff brackets
10h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
19h ago
The Latest
Clayton County restaurant inspection scores
38m ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
38m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
38m ago
Featured

He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
PHOTOS: The Eagles continue their "Long Goodbye" at State Farm Arena
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top