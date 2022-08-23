Conyers taqueria receives second low score this month

Multiple foods were stored incorrectly in coolers. For example, raw chicken was with raw beef, unwashed cabbages were among the cheeses, and unwashed herbs were with ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler. In addition, French fries were with raw beef in the freezer, and cooked chicken feet were stored with unwashed vegetables in another cooler.

The items were rearranged to protect them from cross-contamination.