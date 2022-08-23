Conyers taqueria receives second low score this month

Taco ‘N Madre, a taqueria in Conyers, recently failed a follow-up inspection after scoring a 70/C on a routine visit earlier this month.
Multiple foods were stored incorrectly in coolers. For example, raw chicken was with raw beef, unwashed cabbages were among the cheeses, and unwashed herbs were with ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler. In addition, French fries were with raw beef in the freezer, and cooked chicken feet were stored with unwashed vegetables in another cooler.
The items were rearranged to protect them from cross-contamination.
Among other violations, several homemade salsas were left out of refrigeration but were not labeled with start and discard times. Cold-holding foods can be kept on time control for four hours.
The microwave was dirty with food debris. The hand sink had no paper towels and was used to store large utensils. Multiple containers and squeeze bottles were not labeled.
Taco ‘N Madre, 1264 Parker Road, Conyers, scored 65/U and will be re-inspected.
