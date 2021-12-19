Conyers buffet restaurant fails another routine inspection

BJ Buffet staff received food safety training in Conyers after the restaurant failed a second consecutive routine health inspection.
Employees were not washing their hands during the Dec. 14 inspection. Three staffers re-entered the central kitchen and began working with the food without washing their hands. Some were washing their hands with the spray at the dish machine instead of using the hand sink.
The all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant at 1828 Highway 138, Conyers, scored 52/U. BJ Buffet scored 37/U on a routine inspection in May, then brought it up to a passing score of 80/B on a follow-up inspection.
In other violations, temperatures of multiple cooked foods in a holding box and on the steam table were not hot enough. As a result, baked chicken, meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, greens, and green beans were discarded.
In the coolers, the inspector noted uncovered foods and improper storage. For example, butter and a bag of cheese were directly on top of a carton of raw eggs, and the uncooked chicken was above a case of shredded cheese.
The restaurant also needed cleaning. The inspector found old food debris on shelves and in the coolers, the central kitchen, and storage room floors.
BJ Buffet will have a follow-up inspection.
