Conyers buffet restaurant fails another routine inspection

Employees were not washing their hands during the Dec. 14 inspection. Three staffers re-entered the central kitchen and began working with the food without washing their hands. Some were washing their hands with the spray at the dish machine instead of using the hand sink.

The all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant at 1828 Highway 138, Conyers, scored 52/U. BJ Buffet scored 37/U on a routine inspection in May, then brought it up to a passing score of 80/B on a follow-up inspection.