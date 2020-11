Have you taken a great picture that you’d like to share with the world? One with action, great lighting and/or interesting subjects? E-mail it to communitynews@ajc.com. Please no selfies, for-profit promotional pics, group shots or anything you wouldn’t want your grandma to see.

"Standing guard over the town of Orchard Hill is the historic first grain elevator built in Georgia. Named Swint Seed and Grain Co and built by State Senator Albert Swint in 1946," wrote Freddy Frank of Peachtree City.