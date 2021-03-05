Community Lens

Have you taken a great picture that you’d like to share with the world? One with action, great lighting and/or interesting subjects? E-mail it to communitynews@ajc.com. Please no selfies, for-profit promotional pics, group shots or anything you wouldn’t want your grandma to see.
Nancy Adams sent this picture of her granddaughter, Peyton Koetje, holding the rainbow in Kamalame Cay, Bahamas. "As you can see from the wet deck, the
rains had just stopped. With all the rain we have had in Atlanta, it is good to remember that the rainbow is the sign of God's promise to never again flood the entire world. (Genesis 9:15)," she wrote.