X

Community Lens

Tana Thomas sent this photo of a Mama llama and her two taken during our recent visit to Machu Picchu in December. "They were very curious and would come right up to you and take a sniff," she wrote.
Tana Thomas sent this photo of a Mama llama and her two taken during our recent visit to Machu Picchu in December. "They were very curious and would come right up to you and take a sniff," she wrote.

Local | 28 minutes ago

Calling amateur photographers!

Have you taken a great picture that you’d like to share with the world? One with action, great lighting and/or interesting subjects? E-mail it to communitynews@ajc.com. Please no selfies, for-profit promotional pics, group shots or anything you wouldn’t want your grandma to see.

Nancy Adams sent this picture of her granddaughter, Peyton Koetje, holding the rainbow in Kamalame Cay, Bahamas. "As you can see from the wet deck, the rains had just stopped. With all the rain we have had in Atlanta, it is good to remember that the rainbow is the sign of God's promise to never again flood the entire world. (Genesis 9:15)," she wrote.
Nancy Adams sent this picture of her granddaughter, Peyton Koetje, holding the rainbow in Kamalame Cay, Bahamas. "As you can see from the wet deck, the rains had just stopped. With all the rain we have had in Atlanta, it is good to remember that the rainbow is the sign of God's promise to never again flood the entire world. (Genesis 9:15)," she wrote.

"It is quite unusual to see the St Charles Bridge in Prague when it is not filled with people. This was very early on a Sunday morning," wrote Judith Fuller.
"It is quite unusual to see the St Charles Bridge in Prague when it is not filled with people. This was very early on a Sunday morning," wrote Judith Fuller.

"My brothers’ dogs waiting patiently and expectantly for leftovers from dinner. It had a lot to do with bacon. My sister-in-law snapped the picture," wrote Louise Conti of Roswell.
"My brothers’ dogs waiting patiently and expectantly for leftovers from dinner. It had a lot to do with bacon. My sister-in-law snapped the picture," wrote Louise Conti of Roswell.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.