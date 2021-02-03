X

Community Lens

"Our son , Steven Conter, builds houses for Habitat for Humanity near Vail, Colorado. During his free days he loves to hike 14'ers and camp in National Parks," wrote Jack and Cheryl Conter of Canton, "This picture is from Mt Sopris in Colorado. He had these pictures made into puzzles for his 87 year old grandmother."
"Our son , Steven Conter, builds houses for Habitat for Humanity near Vail, Colorado. During his free days he loves to hike 14'ers and camp in National Parks," wrote Jack and Cheryl Conter of Canton, "This picture is from Mt Sopris in Colorado. He had these pictures made into puzzles for his 87 year old grandmother."

Local | 54 minutes ago

Calling amateur photographers!

Have you taken a great picture that you’d like to share with the world? One with action, great lighting and/or interesting subjects? E-mail it to communitynews@ajc.com. Please no selfies, for-profit promotional pics, group shots or anything you wouldn’t want your grandma to see.

"I’m offering a photo of my cat, Kahlua, at her daily meeting with a cardinal. They met every day at my bedroom window; this took place for several years when the cardinal returned for the winter. Not sure what they communicated, but it must have been important for it to repeat daily and for years," wrote Baunita Selleck of Rockdale County.
"I’m offering a photo of my cat, Kahlua, at her daily meeting with a cardinal. They met every day at my bedroom window; this took place for several years when the cardinal returned for the winter. Not sure what they communicated, but it must have been important for it to repeat daily and for years," wrote Baunita Selleck of Rockdale County.

"This is a picture of a barred owl that we saw in November in and around our back yard and the neighbor’s back yard," wrote Michael Brandon of Alpharetta.
"This is a picture of a barred owl that we saw in November in and around our back yard and the neighbor’s back yard," wrote Michael Brandon of Alpharetta.

"Our Zen corner on the back deck has a soothing chime, cactus and water fountain that the birds and squirrels love when they need a refreshing drink," wrote Debra Nelson Thompson of College Park.
"Our Zen corner on the back deck has a soothing chime, cactus and water fountain that the birds and squirrels love when they need a refreshing drink," wrote Debra Nelson Thompson of College Park.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.