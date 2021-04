"During our February 2020 expedition to Antartica, we visited Neko Harbor on our way to the South Shetland Islands. Disembarking in Neko Harbor enabled us to land on Antarctica’s mainland. Our timing was very good for whale sightings while exploring the bay in Zodiacs," wrote Rod Smith. "The weather had been quite warm this season - melting upper layers of snow & exposing an algae that turns the snow a reddish color. Sometimes called blood-red snow. You can also see other colored algaes in the layers exposed to sunlight."