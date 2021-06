Danny Ross of Dunwoody shared this photo taken by his son, Mark Alden Ross. "The picture of Aurelia Ross Hooge (age 8), describes in one snapshot the concern, anxiety and sadness that millions of people are experiencing today as we shelter-in-place. Aurelia lives in Dunwoody and Mark lives in Brookhaven. One only wanders what she is thinking. Is it concern about her school friends that she has not seen in a month, her grandparents or her future? The picture says it all!" he wrote.