"I just spent a wonderful weekend at a dude ranch that is located one hour outside of Atlanta. Who knew!?!" wrote Joan Borchardt. "Southern Cross Guest Ranch is a horse farm and B&B located in Madison. It truly is a horse lover's paradise...there are more than 160 horses on the property. Such majestic and beautiful creatures!!" The funny photo shows a horse that careened his head out of the stall window begging for another apple slice from me. I've captioned the photo "Got My Eye on You." I enjoyed visiting the horses in the stable, and passing out snacks (apples, carrots, peppermints) to them.