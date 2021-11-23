Community Assistance Center rises to meet growing need in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody

CAC’s financial assistance programs shifted to remote interviews, the food pantry gave out prepacked bags of food and adult education shifted to online. The CAC thrift store which was closed for a short time, but reopened in summer of 2020.

“In the face of the pandemic CAC continued to provide families help to keep food on the table and a roof over their heads,” said Horton. “In response to the changing dynamics we are initiating a new Career Center to help clients go from assistance check to paycheck, empowering them to get beyond the crisis and stay there.”

Who’s helping?

Community Assistance Center

Services: CAC works to prevent homelessness, alleviate hunger and promote self-sufficiency.

Where supplies have gone: Sandy Springs and Dunwoody communities

Where to donate: Make financial donations online at www.ourcac.org. Food, clothing and home goods donations can be brought to 8607 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350.

How to get help: Anyone in the CAC service area may request assistance at www.ourcac.org/request-assistance or call the Helpline at (770) 552-4015.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.