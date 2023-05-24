Community Assistance Center can save clients money on groceries

In a recent social media post, the Sandy Springs based Community Assistance Center noted, “According to the USDA, the cost for groceries for a family of four is just over $300 a week - an increase of $175/month from last May.”
CAC, which serves the Sandy Springs and Dunwoody communities, can help qualifying clients save $175 a week by shopping at CAC’s three Mini-Markets at 8607 Roswell Road and 120 Northwood Drive in Sandy Springs and 5 Dunwoody Park South Building 5, Suite 113 in Dunwoody.
Mini-Market hours, to donate or volunteer: www.ourcac.org/2023/03/15/food-costs-march-2023/.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com