Community Assistance Center can save clients money on groceries

Credit: Community Assistance Center

Credit: Community Assistance Center

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

In a recent social media post, the Sandy Springs based Community Assistance Center noted, “According to the USDA, the cost for groceries for a family of four is just over $300 a week - an increase of $175/month from last May.”

CAC, which serves the Sandy Springs and Dunwoody communities, can help qualifying clients save $175 a week by shopping at CAC’s three Mini-Markets at 8607 Roswell Road and 120 Northwood Drive in Sandy Springs and 5 Dunwoody Park South Building 5, Suite 113 in Dunwoody.

Mini-Market hours, to donate or volunteer: www.ourcac.org/2023/03/15/food-costs-march-2023/.

