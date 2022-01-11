WorkSource Cobb offers free, paid training

Cobb residents also can earn a weekly payment during the program.

Supportive services (transportation, childcare, rental assistance, etc.) will be available to Cobb participants.

Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Chattahoochee Technical College - Austell Campus, 1578 Veterans Memorial Highway, S.W.

To apply, contact 770-528-4866, 770-528-4300, information@cobbworks.org or GJoseph@cobbworks.org.

For information, visit worksourcecobb.org.