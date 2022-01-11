WorkSource Cobb offers free, paid training

WorkSource Cobb has a free program available for qualified Cobb County residents who are interested in gaming, computer science, telecommunications and electronics.
Applications are available for the PowerUp! Apprenticeship program by WorkSource Cobb.
This 12-week program starting on Jan. 26 provides training in the high-demand industry of advanced manufacturing, with an emphasis on robotics and automation.
Industry-recognized forklift certification and interviews with local manufacturing companies are included.
No experience is needed.
Cobb residents also can earn a weekly payment during the program.
Supportive services (transportation, childcare, rental assistance, etc.) will be available to Cobb participants.
Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Chattahoochee Technical College - Austell Campus, 1578 Veterans Memorial Highway, S.W.
To apply, contact 770-528-4866, 770-528-4300, information@cobbworks.org or GJoseph@cobbworks.org.
For information, visit worksourcecobb.org.
