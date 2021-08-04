Wellstar Kennestone Hospital proposes $263M tower

To accommodate an anticipated increase in patient volume, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital is proposing a $263-million-dollar tower on its existing campus in Marietta.
The Georgia Department of Community Health is reviewing the proposal, so the anticipated opening date has not been determined.
“When we conceptualized Wellstar Kennestone Hospital’s new Emergency Department, we also planned for an increase in patient admissions,” said Mary Chatman, executive vice president, Wellstar Health System, and president, Wellstar Kennestone and Wellstar Windy Hill Hospitals, in a statement.
In addition to 61 new acute-care beds to the 633-bed hospital, Chatman said the new tower will provide neonatal care “for our youngest patients and medical care for adult patients and families.”
Wellstar Kennestone Hospital – the largest Wellstar Health System hospital – officially opened its new Emergency Department (ED) at 115 Cherry St. NE in the first months of the pandemic on July 23, 2020.
Over the past 12 months, the ED has provided emergency care for adult and pediatric patients across a wide range of medical conditions.
The state-of-the-art Level II Trauma Center and ED are one of the largest and busiest in the U.S., with more than 120 team members and able to accommodate up to 220,000 patients annually.
Over the past year, the Wellstar Kennestone ED team has offered emergency and trauma care in the 263,000-square-foot facility, including:
• Landed 245+ helicopters
• Served 105,000+ patients
• Treated 10,760+ pediatric patients with a dedicated wing and entrance
• Performed 320+ emergency surgeries
In the past year since the new ED opened, the hospital was designated a Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of Cardiac Care - the highest level of recognition for emergency cardiac care in Georgia.
Also, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital was verified as one of four Level II Trauma Centers in Georgia by the American College of Surgeons.
Wellstar Health System offers the largest trauma network in the state, with Level I, II and III certified Trauma Centers across Georgia.
Overall, Wellstar provides access to care through their:
- 11 hospitals
- 300+ medical office locations
- 9 cancer centers
- 74 rehabilitation centers
- 3 hospice facilities
- 1 retirement village
- 34 imaging centers
- 17 urgent care locations and
- 5 health parks
