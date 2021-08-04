Wellstar Kennestone Hospital proposes $263M tower

Over the past 12 months, the ED has provided emergency care for adult and pediatric patients across a wide range of medical conditions.

The state-of-the-art Level II Trauma Center and ED are one of the largest and busiest in the U.S., with more than 120 team members and able to accommodate up to 220,000 patients annually.

Over the past year, the Wellstar Kennestone ED team has offered emergency and trauma care in the 263,000-square-foot facility, including:

• Landed 245+ helicopters

• Served 105,000+ patients

• Treated 10,760+ pediatric patients with a dedicated wing and entrance

• Performed 320+ emergency surgeries

In the past year since the new ED opened, the hospital was designated a Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of Cardiac Care - the highest level of recognition for emergency cardiac care in Georgia.

Also, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital was verified as one of four Level II Trauma Centers in Georgia by the American College of Surgeons.

Wellstar Health System offers the largest trauma network in the state, with Level I, II and III certified Trauma Centers across Georgia.

Overall, Wellstar provides access to care through their:

11 hospitals

300+ medical office locations

9 cancer centers

74 rehabilitation centers

3 hospice facilities

1 retirement village

34 imaging centers

17 urgent care locations and

5 health parks

Information: Wellstar.org