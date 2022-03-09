Tuskegee Airmen letters featured in exhibit at Marietta museum

It includes artifacts, including pieces of V-mail — short for “Victory mail” — sent and received by Tuskegee Airmen, posters displaying educational information and historical photos.

V-mail was a postal system used during World War II to reduce the space needed to transport mail by using microfilm to condense letters.

There are six copies of the same exhibit on display at schools, museums and other institutions all around Georgia, and one is permanently displayed at Kennesaw State’s history museum.

Alexis Pierce, an intern at Marietta’s history museum and a senior anthropology major at Kennesaw State, said the exhibit is something Marietta history buffs will want to see before it is taken down and moved to an elementary school in Rome, Georgia.

“It gives you background information that people don’t know about the Tuskegee Airmen,” Pierce said.

On March 19, the center will install its next exhibit, also from Kennesaw State’s history museum, titled “Enduring Tension: (En)Countering Antisemitism in Every Age.” That exhibit will explore the history of anti-Jewish bias in the United States.

