Town Center Community’s 5K, 10K are March 25

Race participants can support future greenspace and trail projects in the Town Center area.

Fees are $30 until midnight March 21 or $35 from March 22 through race day morning.

Participants will experience scenic views, wetlands, bird habitats and public art along the Noonday Creek Trail as well as other Town Center attractions like Aviation Park, Cobb International Airport and Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

Participants of all skill levels are welcome to join.

Registration for participants and volunteers can be found at raceroster.com/events/2023/59555/noonday-shanty-5k10k.

Free parking is at Town Center at Cobb Mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw, with the start/finish area on the mall’s back side near Belk and the Varsity.

More details can be found at towncentercid.com/alliance/noonday-shanty.

Sponsorships for the event are still available by contacting jennifer@towncentercid.com.

Completed in 2014, the Noonday Creek Trail is a 10- to 12-foot-wide paved trail, spanning seven miles and connecting the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park’s visitors center to the Bells Ferry Trailhead through the heart of Town Center.

Nearly 13,000 visitors use Noonday Creek Trail each month, and it features the first bikeshare program by a community improvement district in the state.

Town Center Community is comprised of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) and its nonprofit partner, the Town Center Community Alliance.

For more information, visit towncentercid.com.