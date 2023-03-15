X

Town Center Community’s 5K, 10K are March 25

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
The Town Center Community is registering for the second annual Noonday Shanty 5K and 10K at 7:45 a.m. (10K) and 8 a.m. (5K) March 25.

“After last year’s huge success and remarkable turnout, we’re excited to bring this event back to the community and create an opportunity for people to experience Town Center in a different way,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of community for the Town Center Community.

“Town Center is more than retail and commercial properties with more than eight miles of walking trails, multiple public art installations and several parks and greenspaces throughout the district,” Hogan added.

Managed by Orion Racing, the Noonday Shanty 5K and 10K offer two race lengths as the first USA Track and Field-certified race to take place on the Noonday Creek Trail.

The event also features an updated 10K course for this year - rerouted based on runner feedback.

Race participants can support future greenspace and trail projects in the Town Center area.

Fees are $30 until midnight March 21 or $35 from March 22 through race day morning.

Participants will experience scenic views, wetlands, bird habitats and public art along the Noonday Creek Trail as well as other Town Center attractions like Aviation Park, Cobb International Airport and Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

Participants of all skill levels are welcome to join.

Registration for participants and volunteers can be found at raceroster.com/events/2023/59555/noonday-shanty-5k10k.

Free parking is at Town Center at Cobb Mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw, with the start/finish area on the mall’s back side near Belk and the Varsity.

More details can be found at towncentercid.com/alliance/noonday-shanty.

Sponsorships for the event are still available by contacting jennifer@towncentercid.com.

Completed in 2014, the Noonday Creek Trail is a 10- to 12-foot-wide paved trail, spanning seven miles and connecting the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park’s visitors center to the Bells Ferry Trailhead through the heart of Town Center.

Nearly 13,000 visitors use Noonday Creek Trail each month, and it features the first bikeshare program by a community improvement district in the state.

Town Center Community is comprised of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) and its nonprofit partner, the Town Center Community Alliance.

For more information, visit towncentercid.com.

