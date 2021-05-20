Thursday the deadline for Powders Springs development survey

Thursday marks the final day for Powder Springs residents to weigh in on the city’s next comprehensive plan.
Powder Springs officials will forge ahead with public workshops next month to start the process of drafting updates to the plan.
The comprehensive plan is a guiding document that serves as a road map for future development. It steers everything from a city’s zoning and land use regulations to transportation, housing and economic development. Powder Springs adopted its current comprehensive plan in the fall of 2017. That plan helped mastermind things like construction of Thurman Springs Park, a $4.1-million downtown park that celebrated its grand opening earlier this month.
Georgia state law mandates that municipalities update their plans every five years.
The city kicked the process off with a public meeting May 6, opening an online “goals and policies” survey to gauge residents’ priorities. That survey ends today at 11:59 p.m. The survey is also available on mobile devices at menti.com, using the code 25 62 62 0.
There’s more opportunity to be heard. Powder Springs and its Atlanta-based consultant, TSW Design, will host the city’s next workshop June 3. The teams will present preliminary recommendations at that meeting based on the public feedback. A third public workshop is slated for July 8.
Powder Springs planners will spend the next five months devising recommendations for the new comprehensive plan. City council is expected to adopt the final recommendations in October.