Thursday the deadline for Powders Springs development survey

Powder Springs officials will forge ahead with public workshops next month to start the process of drafting updates to the plan.

The comprehensive plan is a guiding document that serves as a road map for future development. It steers everything from a city’s zoning and land use regulations to transportation, housing and economic development. Powder Springs adopted its current comprehensive plan in the fall of 2017. That plan helped mastermind things like construction of Thurman Springs Park, a $4.1-million downtown park that celebrated its grand opening earlier this month.