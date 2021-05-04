Three more Cobb libraries open with limited service

This week three more Cobb County libraries are open for limited service as the library system continues to expand operations throughout the community, according to Cobb County Public Library System Communications Specialist Tom Brooks.
The three facilities – each known as neighborhood public libraries – are Gritters in northern Cobb at Shaw Park, Kemp Memorial in western Cobb and Sweetwater Valley in the city of Austell’s Threadmill Complex in southwest Cobb.
This round of reopenings for limited services follows the return of in-person library hours for nine Cobb libraries in March and mid-April.
Public libraries across the globe have implemented safeguards - like closing the facilities to the public and limiting hours to prevent community spread of COVID-19 - over the past 15 months, Brooks said.
The in-person limited service hours and locations of the three libraries are:
· Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 770-528-2524
· Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road, Marietta. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 770-528-2527
· Sweetwater Valley Library, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 100, Austell. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays, 1-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 770-819-3290
For information on Cobb library hours, programs and services, visit CobbCounty.org/library.