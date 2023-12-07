The Big Chicken Chorus sings Dec. 10

As the Marietta Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, The Big Chicken Chorus is a multi-generational chorus of more than 40 voices, singing a cappella, four-part harmony, in the style of a barbershop quartet.

Open to the public and potential new members, The Big Chicken Chorus rehearses from 7-9:30 p.m. every Monday (except holidays) at Marietta Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1330 Cobb Pkwy. N., Marietta.

Show prices are free for preschool children up to $25 for VIP seating.

Groups of 10 or more may call 404-482-3006 for special pricing.

Tickets may be ordered at BigChickenChorus.org or by calling 404-482-3006.