The Big Chicken Chorus sings Dec. 10

A Christmas concert from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 10 will feature one female and three male singing groups at Lassiter Concert Hall, 2601 Shallowford Road, Marietta. (Courtesy of The Big Chicken Chorus)

Credit: The Big Chicken Chorus

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 minute ago

In barbershop harmony style, a Christmas concert is coming up from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 10 at Lassiter Concert Hall, 2601 Shallowford Road, Marietta.

Along with The Big Chicken Chorus, their guests will be Full Effect, Classic Cuts and Dynasty.

Also singing in barbershop harmony style, Full Effect and Classic Cuts are male and Dynasty is female.

As the Marietta Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, The Big Chicken Chorus is a multi-generational chorus of more than 40 voices, singing a cappella, four-part harmony, in the style of a barbershop quartet.

Open to the public and potential new members, The Big Chicken Chorus rehearses from 7-9:30 p.m. every Monday (except holidays) at Marietta Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1330 Cobb Pkwy. N., Marietta.

Show prices are free for preschool children up to $25 for VIP seating.

Groups of 10 or more may call 404-482-3006 for special pricing.

Tickets may be ordered at BigChickenChorus.org or by calling 404-482-3006.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
