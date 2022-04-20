Taste of Marietta returns on April 24

Ending a two-year hiatus, Taste of Marietta is returning to the Marietta Square from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 24.
Around 50 and more restaurants, food trucks and caterers from Cobb County will be participating in this 27th annual event - Marietta’s largest and longest running food festival.
Admission is free, including the concerts.
On a cash basis, the only costs are for food – with “tastes” ranging from $1 to $5 – drinks and some activities in the Kids Alley, where there will be moonwalks, games, sand art and face painting.
No pets and no parking in church parking lots around Marietta Square are allowed.
Taste of Marietta is a project of the Marietta Visitors Bureau with the city of Marietta.
For more information, call 770-429-1115 or go to TasteOfMarietta.com.
