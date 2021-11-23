Sprouts Farmers Market to open in Smyrna

A new grocery store will open in Smyrna next week.
Sprouts Farmers Market will debut a fresh take on its chain of Georgia supermarkets when a new location at 2530 Cumberland Blvd. makes its grand opening Dec. 1.
It will be the 18th Sprouts Farmers Market in Georgia and the fourth in Cobb County. There’s already a location in Smyrna and two more stores in Marietta.
Sprouts has a total of 16 locations across the metro Atlanta area, and operates more than 360 in 23 states nationwide.
The new store in Smyrna will be the first Sprouts in the state formatted with the franchise’s new design and layout. The 25,000-square-foot food market is smaller than the franchise’s traditional locations.
According to the grocer, the Smyrna store will feature an innovation center that showcases new-to-market products, many of which are exclusive to Sprouts. It will also have an expanded frozen foods department with keto, plant-based and paleo options.
An emphasis of the new model is Sprouts’ popular fresh produce aisle in the center of the store.
“Local shoppers know Sprouts for carrying the latest healthy products and quality fresh produce, and we’re looking forward to showcasing these items through new department layouts and displays at the Smyrna store,” Sprouts Chief Format Officer David McGlinchey said in a company statement.
A ribbon cutting will be held at the Smyrna store Dec. 1 before doors open at 7 a.m. From Dec. 3-5, new customers with the Sprouts app can get a digital coupon for 20% off their first purchase if they set the Smyrna market as their store.
