Sprouts Farmers Market to open in Smyrna

According to the grocer, the Smyrna store will feature an innovation center that showcases new-to-market products, many of which are exclusive to Sprouts. It will also have an expanded frozen foods department with keto, plant-based and paleo options.

An emphasis of the new model is Sprouts’ popular fresh produce aisle in the center of the store.

“Local shoppers know Sprouts for carrying the latest healthy products and quality fresh produce, and we’re looking forward to showcasing these items through new department layouts and displays at the Smyrna store,” Sprouts Chief Format Officer David McGlinchey said in a company statement.

A ribbon cutting will be held at the Smyrna store Dec. 1 before doors open at 7 a.m. From Dec. 3-5, new customers with the Sprouts app can get a digital coupon for 20% off their first purchase if they set the Smyrna market as their store.