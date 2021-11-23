ajc logo
X

Sprouts Farmers Market to open in Smyrna

A rendering of the new format for Sprouts Farmer Market stores like the one set to open in Smyrna on Dec. 1. They're only about 25,000-square-feet, smaller in size than the company's traditional store format. (Courtesy of Sprouts)
Caption
A rendering of the new format for Sprouts Farmer Market stores like the one set to open in Smyrna on Dec. 1. They're only about 25,000-square-feet, smaller in size than the company's traditional store format. (Courtesy of Sprouts)

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

A new grocery store will open in Smyrna next week.

Sprouts Farmers Market will debut a fresh take on its chain of Georgia supermarkets when a new location at 2530 Cumberland Blvd. makes its grand opening Dec. 1.

It will be the 18th Sprouts Farmers Market in Georgia and the fourth in Cobb County. There’s already a location in Smyrna and two more stores in Marietta.

Sprouts has a total of 16 locations across the metro Atlanta area, and operates more than 360 in 23 states nationwide.

The new store in Smyrna will be the first Sprouts in the state formatted with the franchise’s new design and layout. The 25,000-square-foot food market is smaller than the franchise’s traditional locations.

According to the grocer, the Smyrna store will feature an innovation center that showcases new-to-market products, many of which are exclusive to Sprouts. It will also have an expanded frozen foods department with keto, plant-based and paleo options.

An emphasis of the new model is Sprouts’ popular fresh produce aisle in the center of the store.

“Local shoppers know Sprouts for carrying the latest healthy products and quality fresh produce, and we’re looking forward to showcasing these items through new department layouts and displays at the Smyrna store,” Sprouts Chief Format Officer David McGlinchey said in a company statement.

A ribbon cutting will be held at the Smyrna store Dec. 1 before doors open at 7 a.m. From Dec. 3-5, new customers with the Sprouts app can get a digital coupon for 20% off their first purchase if they set the Smyrna market as their store.

About the Author

Matt Bruce

Matt Bruce covers Cobb County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cobb uses federal grant to get 12 new public transit buses
2h ago
Cobb County’s bill for World Series? $437K in police overtime
5h ago
Cobb joins billion-dollar opioid settlement, which still needs state approval
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top