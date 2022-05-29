SpringsFest returns to Powder Springs on June 18

Powder Springs’ annual SpringsFest will return June 18 in Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive.
Among the attractions will be live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, stilt walkers, face painting, bouncy houses and game trucks.
“SpringsFest is an annual event since 2017. It’s been a hit each year and it’s grown each year since its inception. It’s gotten bigger and better, and the citizens absolutely love it. They look forward to this community festival with entertainment, various food options and vendors selling their products,” said the city’s Mayor Pro-Tem Henry Lust.
Since the event is on June 18, the festival is designed to celebrate Father’s Day and Juneteenth.
Admission and parking are free.
Festivities will begin at 1 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m., with live on-stage performances on the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater stage organized by Nu Star Maker Performing Arts & Talent Management.
Managed by Ricketts Rhodes Events, the festival is being sponsored by the city of Powder Springs with the Powder Springs Business Group.
Mistress of ceremonies and comedic entertainer will be LaQuitcha Lanay Walker - also known as “Lady Q” - who has hosted several award shows throughout Atlanta and the 2014 and 2018 PrayzeFactor People’s Choice Award winner for Best Christian Comedian.
No outside food and drinks or coolers will be allowed and no pets, but service animals are welcomed.
SpringsFest beneficiaries will be Reflections of Trinity, Kiwanis of Greater South Cobb and the Powder Springs Community Task Force.
For more information on SpringsFest, call 404-954-2576 or visit springsfest4th.com.
