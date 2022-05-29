ajc logo
X

SpringsFest returns to Powder Springs on June 18

To celebrate Juneteenth and Father's Day that weekend, SpringsFest in downtown Powder Springs will last from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 18, with free admission and free parking. (Courtesy of Powder Springs/Justin Arndt)

Combined ShapeCaption
To celebrate Juneteenth and Father's Day that weekend, SpringsFest in downtown Powder Springs will last from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 18, with free admission and free parking. (Courtesy of Powder Springs/Justin Arndt)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
Updated 30 minutes ago

Powder Springs’ annual SpringsFest will return June 18 in Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive.

Among the attractions will be live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, stilt walkers, face painting, bouncy houses and game trucks.

“SpringsFest is an annual event since 2017. It’s been a hit each year and it’s grown each year since its inception. It’s gotten bigger and better, and the citizens absolutely love it. They look forward to this community festival with entertainment, various food options and vendors selling their products,” said the city’s Mayor Pro-Tem Henry Lust.

Since the event is on June 18, the festival is designed to celebrate Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

Admission and parking are free.

Festivities will begin at 1 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m., with live on-stage performances on the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater stage organized by Nu Star Maker Performing Arts & Talent Management.

Managed by Ricketts Rhodes Events, the festival is being sponsored by the city of Powder Springs with the Powder Springs Business Group.

Mistress of ceremonies and comedic entertainer will be LaQuitcha Lanay Walker - also known as “Lady Q” - who has hosted several award shows throughout Atlanta and the 2014 and 2018 PrayzeFactor People’s Choice Award winner for Best Christian Comedian.

No outside food and drinks or coolers will be allowed and no pets, but service animals are welcomed.

SpringsFest beneficiaries will be Reflections of Trinity, Kiwanis of Greater South Cobb and the Powder Springs Community Task Force.

For more information on SpringsFest, call 404-954-2576 or visit springsfest4th.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The three dates that led to the Braves drafting top prospect Michael Harris 14h ago
Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada suspended 2 more games
16h ago
Clayton County CFO apparently fired after contract renewal rejected
China calls COVID 'lab leak' theory a lie after WHO report
3h ago
China calls COVID 'lab leak' theory a lie after WHO report
3h ago
Wild Georgia: Dog-day cicadas revving up for summer
3h ago
The Latest
Storms limit search for swimmer missing in Chattahoochee; set to resume Friday
Acworth hosts Job Fair on June 28
In Vinings, partial hand recount confirms cityhood results
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top