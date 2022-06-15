Sports fundraiser to help The Zone

With the NFL’s Darren Waller and Brandon Mitchell, Beyond the EndZONE will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at Mount Paran Christian School, 1275 Stanley Road NW, Kennesaw.
Tickets are $10 plus tax and fee, including admission, the opportunity to compete, admission into the sports auction and a BTEZ t-shirt.
The Davis Direction Foundation and The Bottoms Group will present a sports spectacular event of current and former NFL athletes along with a Pledge, Pass and Punt competition to address the prevention of substance use disorder.
All proceeds will support The Zone, Cobb County’s first and only recovery support organization.
Among The Zone’s programs is the newest called The Zoned 4 Youth in Recovery Program for children and teens who are ages 12 to 18.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/3xdQO1W.
Information: DavisDirection.com
