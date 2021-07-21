South Cobb Library hosts food drive, literacy events

One package of 20 pounds of food will be distributed per family on a first-come, first-served basis.

The packages include produce and shelf-stable items.

For more information, call the library at 678-398-5828 or visit CobbCounty.org/library/events.

The other event is hosted by Learning Spaces and United Way of Greater Atlanta.

This drive-through Literacy Pop-Up event will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 23 at the library.

Children will receive a free book provided by Learning Spaces’ partner E3 Learning and an activity kit from the library.

Learning Spaces is a community-based pre-school program funded by United Way that supports children in their developmental years and the families, friends and neighbors who care for them.

The program is presented at public libraries and other nontraditional places.

For information, visit UnitedWayAtlanta.org/program/learning-spaces.

About other South Cobb library programs and resources, call 678-398-5828 or visit CobbCounty.org/library.