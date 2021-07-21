ajc logo
South Cobb Library hosts food drive, literacy events

A drive-through food pantry event on July 21 and later dates through December and a literacy event on July 23 will be held at South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
A drive-through food pantry event on July 21 and later dates through December and a literacy event on July 23 will be held at South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

South Cobb Regional Library will be the site of summer events for drive-through food pantries and a literacy event.

Families in need are invited to drive-through food pantry events at the library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton.

Twice each month, Cobb Public Library and Atlanta Community Food Bank stage these free outdoor events at the library.

The next food distribution will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last, on July 21.

Later events will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4, Aug. 18, Sept. 1, Sept. 15, Oct. 6, Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17, Dec. 1 and Dec. 15.

One package of 20 pounds of food will be distributed per family on a first-come, first-served basis.

The packages include produce and shelf-stable items.

For more information, call the library at 678-398-5828 or visit CobbCounty.org/library/events.

The other event is hosted by Learning Spaces and United Way of Greater Atlanta.

This drive-through Literacy Pop-Up event will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 23 at the library.

Children will receive a free book provided by Learning Spaces’ partner E3 Learning and an activity kit from the library.

Learning Spaces is a community-based pre-school program funded by United Way that supports children in their developmental years and the families, friends and neighbors who care for them.

The program is presented at public libraries and other nontraditional places.

For information, visit UnitedWayAtlanta.org/program/learning-spaces.

About other South Cobb library programs and resources, call 678-398-5828 or visit CobbCounty.org/library.

