Smyrna to spend $2M on infrastructure, police vehicles

From most expensive to least, the costs cover:

$1,057,007.50 for the water line installation on Ga. 280 to the lowest responsive bidder, K. M. Davis Contracting Company, Inc. of Marietta.

$705,019 for the Smyrna Resurfacing Project to the lowest and responsive bidder, Bartow Paving Company, Inc. of Cartersville.

$246,273 for five equipped Ford Explorers for the Police Department as part of the Fiscal Year 2021 Vehicle Replacement Fund through the state contract from Wade Ford, 3860 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna.

In other business, 2.4 acres at 5773 Oakdale Road were annexed by a 7-0 vote from Cobb into Smyrna effective Oct. 1, with 100 percent of the owners requesting the annexation.