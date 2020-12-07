X

Smyrna to adjust restroom, lighting hours

Beginning Dec. 7, hours will be adjusted for restrooms and tennis/basketball lighting for winter by the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department. Among them is Riverline Park. (Courtesy of Smyrna)
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Smyrna Parks and Recreation has announced winter restroom hours and the light schedule for tennis/basketball courts, beginning Dec. 7.

  • Brinkley Park North: restrooms closed
  • Brinkley Park South: restrooms close at 8 p.m.
  • Chuck Camp Park: restrooms close at 8 p.m.
  • Cobb Park: restrooms close at 8 p.m.
  • Jonquil Park: restrooms close at 8 p.m.
  • Riverline Park: restrooms close at 8 p.m.
  • Rose Garden Park: restrooms close and lights shut off at 9 p.m.
  • Tolleson Park Swim & Tennis: restrooms close and lights shut off at 10 p.m.
  • Tolleson Sports Complex: restrooms close at 8 p.m.

Information: Smyrna Parks & Recreation at 770-431-2842, facebook.com/recreateSmyrna, Smyrnaga.gov/your-government/departments/parks-recreation/parks

