Smyrna to adjust restroom, lighting hours

Smyrna Parks and Recreation has announced winter restroom hours and the light schedule for tennis/basketball courts, beginning Dec. 7.
- Brinkley Park North: restrooms closed
- Brinkley Park South: restrooms close at 8 p.m.
- Chuck Camp Park: restrooms close at 8 p.m.
- Cobb Park: restrooms close at 8 p.m.
- Jonquil Park: restrooms close at 8 p.m.
- Riverline Park: restrooms close at 8 p.m.
- Rose Garden Park: restrooms close and lights shut off at 9 p.m.
- Tolleson Park Swim & Tennis: restrooms close and lights shut off at 10 p.m.
- Tolleson Sports Complex: restrooms close at 8 p.m.
Information: Smyrna Parks & Recreation at 770-431-2842, facebook.com/recreateSmyrna, Smyrnaga.gov/your-government/departments/parks-recreation/parks