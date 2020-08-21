Smyrna supports Trees Atlanta One Million Trees Project

The 1 million trees will include those planted on city land and in public projects, preserved in forested areas and installed by individuals on private property, including residences and businesses.

Planting and saving 1 million trees in Metro Atlanta could mean capturing 1.4 billion gallons of rainwater annually, reducing stormwater runoff on the region’s streets and improving water quality.

Also, these trees can help lower urban heat island temperatures, reduce air pollution and capture 530,000 tons of CO2 each year.

By improving air quality, trees reduce rates of asthma and heat-related illnesses in urban areas, according to Smyrna’s resolution.

The city of Smyrna has strong partnerships with the Smyrna Tree Board and Keep Smyrna Beautiful.

The Smyrna Tree Board implemented the first tree scarf initiative in Smyrna last fall and was instrumental in the revision of the Smyrna Tree Ordinance.

Keep Smyrna Beautiful has an Adopt-A-Tree initiative and gives out seedlings at Bring One for the Chipper.

Both organizations work together each year on Arbor Day to educate and promote planting trees.

Information: https://ClimateKids.nasa.gov/heat-islands, https://www.TreesAtlanta.org/get-involved/events