Smyrna streamlines peddlers law

Smyrna’s law on peddlers and solicitors has been replaced to streamline the registration process by a 6-0-1 vote of the Smyrna City Council on Oct. 19.
In January 2020, the City Clerk’s Office consulted with Police Chief Joe Bennett regarding the procedures in place for the handling of peddlers and solicitors that applied for a license with the city, according to a city statement.
The previous ordinance was written in 1977.
Applicants were coming to the City Clerk’s Office to file their application, then to the Police Department to have their background check, then back to the City Clerk’s office to pick up their badge.
The new ordinance reviews the procedure of everything being done through the Police Department, removing the City Clerk’s office from the process and allowing for the applicant to begin and complete the process through the Police Department.
Also, the new law defines exemptions from the permit requirement, specific information that is required on the application, reasons for permit denial and for the appeal process, permit suspension and revocation, the addition of solicitor route information and specific prohibitions.